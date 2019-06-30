In pictures: #Vietnam this week Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.

The pest buster A farmer sprays pesticides in a sweet potato field in central Vietnam. Photo taken by etiennebossot on Instagram.

The reaper A rice harvester gets to work in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as the spring-summer harvest begins. Photo taken by Huynh Van Thai and selected by vne_international on Instagram.

Rising sun Sunrise on the Dong Chau Beach in Thai Binh Province. Dong Chau is famous for clam farms. The farmers build makeshift shelters on their farms because it takes 15 months for the clams to be ready for harvesting. Photo taken by hlinhngg on Instagram.

Unclouded view An aerial view of Tu Le Village in Yen Bai Province, under clouds gathering thickly above the valley. At 960 meters above the sea level, locals grow rice on terraced fields that have become a tourist attraction on their own. Photo taken by ngodungphoto on Instagram.

Net worth Two fishermen go fishing on Quay Son River early in the morning. Its flow divides into many branches that create the Ban Gioc Waterfall, a top tourist destination in Cao Bang Province, northern Vietnam. Photo posted on Instagram by thongnguyengallery.

Ageless smile An elderly Vietnamese woman essays a young, happy, innocent smile. This photo selected by picsofasia on Instagram.

Providing shelter A volunteer protects a student from the rain as she rushes to write her national high school exam, which was held from June 25 to 27. This year, over 880,000 candidates sat for the exams. The exam scores and high school grades will be used by colleges and universities to screen students for admission. Photo taken by thanh.nguyent on Instagram.

Tails up A boy sits on a buffalo’s back in a field in Mu Cang Chai, where people use the animal to plough fields and transport rice after the harvest. Photo taken by arnaudfoucard on Instagram.