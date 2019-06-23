In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Smoke without a fire

An 80-year-old man smokes a traditional bamboo pipe in Thu Sy Village in the northern province of Hung Yen.

He has been making traditional fish traps for more than 60 years and is struggling hard to preserve the craft.

"Nowadays, locals no longer use the fish trap and these are being exported to Europe, Australia and Japan as decorative items," the caption reads. Photo taken by Instagram account nhanlephotography.

Read more