In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
On the banks of the Red River in Hanoi, many people work out for free in an outdoor gym with equipment made from junk. Photo posted by afpphoto on Instagram and credited @mananvatsyayana.
Fishermen throw out fishing nets on the Red River, under the iconic Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi. Photo taken by vy_tranduy on Instagram.
An 80-year-old man smokes a traditional bamboo pipe in Thu Sy Village in the northern province of Hung Yen.
He has been making traditional fish traps for more than 60 years and is struggling hard to preserve the craft.
"Nowadays, locals no longer use the fish trap and these are being exported to Europe, Australia and Japan as decorative items," the caption reads. Photo taken by Instagram account nhanlephotography.
This picture was taken by photographer Thoai Pham and chosen by natgeonl as photo of the day. It captures the beauty of the Buu Long Pagoda on the outskirts of Saigon where Buddhists practice Theraveda Buddhism.
Worshippers refer to it as the ‘Thai pagoda’ due to its similarities with pagodas found in Thailand, which is known as the land of golden pagodas.
A female shepherd carries her child on her back as she herds a flock of sheep back to a farm in Ninh Thuan Province in south central Vietnam, home to a sheep population of about 100,000. Photo taken by Instagram account dinhvietphoto.
A man cleans sweet potato leaves in a pond in a small village outside Hoi An Town in central Vietnam. Later he will make a ‘sweet potato soup’ with the leaves. Photo taken by Instagram user etiennebossot.
A man sits with a dog in his lap next to a tricycle he has fashioned with his motorbike to collect junk while raising a pack of little dogs. He has been doing this for more than 20 years. Photo taken at a street corner in HCMC's District 5 by Instagram user thanh.nguyent.
Instagram account olivier.apicella captures a man delivering fresh flowers to customers at a street corner in Hanoi.
Two transgender women belonging to a loto troupe sit in front of mirrors and make up at the back of the stage before the show kicks off. Their cabaret act incorporating a form of bingo, or loto, as it is called in Vietnam, is a popular cultural entertainment in the southern countryside but it is not officially recognized.
Photo taken in Saigon by Instagram account thanh.nguyent on Instagram.