In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.

Hand in hand

Farmers tend to their field on the outskirts of Hanoi. 

Photo taken by Instagram user olivier.apicella on Instagram. 

Topsy turvy

 A street of lanterns in the ancient town of Hoi An, central Vietnam, after a downpour.

Photo taken by holasandraphoto on Instagram.

Networking

Women wearing non la, the conical hat, sort out fishing nets in Bac Lieu Province, Mekong Delta.

Photo posted on Instagram by vietsui.

Cracking up

Three boys smile and laugh.

Photo taken by Instagram account afaulkphoto.

Stand still

Two men row their boats on the Quay Son River, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, early in the morning.

Photo taken by Instagram user thongnguyengallery.

Making a splash

Two men row a coracle near Hoi An.

Photo posted by Instagram account bonykingofnowhere.

Water sport

Two boys have fun in Ho Chi Minh City.

Photo taken by kmonnguyen on Instagram. 

Sunset scoop

Children enjoy playing with wheels on the sand dunes in Mui Ne, the central province of Binh Thuan.

Photo taken by barrycheeseman on Instagram. 

Round and round

Children enjoy playing with wheels on the sand dunes in Mui Ne, Binh Thuan Province.

Photo taken by Instagram user vietsui on Instagram. 

 
By Hoang Giang   