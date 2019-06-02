In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
Farmers tend to their field on the outskirts of Hanoi.
Photo taken by Instagram user olivier.apicella on Instagram.
A street of lanterns in the ancient town of Hoi An, central Vietnam, after a downpour.
Photo taken by holasandraphoto on Instagram.
Women wearing non la, the conical hat, sort out fishing nets in Bac Lieu Province, Mekong Delta.
Photo posted on Instagram by vietsui.
Three boys smile and laugh.
Photo taken by Instagram account afaulkphoto.
Two men row their boats on the Quay Son River, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, early in the morning.
Photo taken by Instagram user thongnguyengallery.
Two men row a coracle near Hoi An.
Photo posted by Instagram account bonykingofnowhere.
Two boys have fun in Ho Chi Minh City.
Photo taken by kmonnguyen on Instagram.
Children enjoy playing with wheels on the sand dunes in Mui Ne, the central province of Binh Thuan.
Photo taken by barrycheeseman on Instagram.
