In pictures: #Vietnam this week Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.

Hanging and painting A man paints the wall on a building in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram user kmonnguyen on Instagram.

Clean sweep A woman uses a broom to sweep water in a small alley in Saigon early in the morning. Photo taken by adriaan.du.toit on Instagram.

To and fro Two men jog in opposite directions on My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang. Photo posted by vietnam_through_my_lens on Instagram and credited Thuan An.

All smiles A group of fishermen smile as they are caught on camera carrying their coracle to shore after a long night at sea. Photo taken in the central beach town of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province by Instagram account nateqpham.

On the moo-ve A cow, calf and a couple of oxen cross the road. Photo taken by Instagram user tram.nwen.

Step one, step two A group of H’mong people in Sa Pa Town transplant rice in terraced fields. Photo taken in the northern province of Lao Cai by Instagram account tsugu321.

Saigon nightlife Instagram account thienphuoc9597 takes a snapshot of night traffic in Saigon.

Toy truck Two little boys have turned an old truck into their playground. Photo taken in the northern highlands town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province by Instagram account killian.luc.