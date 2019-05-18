In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
A performance at the "Overseas" show curated and directed by two talented contemporary artists, Nguyen Le and Tuan Le, and organized by the EU Delegation to Vietnam, to mark Europe Day on May 10. Photo taken by Instagram user huukhoaimages on Instagram.
Three Hmong boys enjoy their breakfast at the Can Cau market in the northern province of Lao Cai.
The market is held every Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. Hundreds of Hmong, Tay and Nung ethnic minority men and women in their colorful traditional attires attend it.
Photo taken by thongnguyengallery on Instagram.
Two Vietnamese women wearing the non la (conical hat) sell plums and sapodillas on a street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. They add charm to the street. Photo posted on Instagram by csabacsury.
A fisherman slaps the water with his oar to catch fish on Lap An Lagoon, north of the Hai Van Pass in central Vietnam.
Photo taken by Instagram account leestarnes.
Buddhist monks walk past thousands of lotus lanterns lit as part of prayer of global peace in the Tam Chuc Pagoda, the biggest in Vietnam, to celebrate the UN day of Vesak 2019 (May 12-14). Vesak is a celebration of the Buddha’s Birthday and his Enlightenment. Photo taken by Instagram user olivier.apicella.
Salt is gathered by farmers wearing conical hats and carrying bamboo poles at the Hon Khoi salt field in southern Vietnam. Photo posted by Instagram account vietsui.
An elderly woman wearing a reinforced conical hat is making hats in a traditional handicraft village in the southern province of Tien Giang. Photo taken by Instagram user ori.vidra on Instagram.
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Dinh Manh Tai, captures a shipbuilder and his son checking on their boat before setting sail in Nha Trang, the central province of Khanh Hoa.