In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Green blossoms

A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Olivier Apicella captures a farmer in a boat spraying flowering plants kept on elevated racks in Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province.

Sa Dec is the biggest flower village in the south, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors every Tet (Lunar New Year Festival) season. The village is a large supplier of flowers to provinces across the country, with around 2,500 varieties growing on a total area of 500 hectares.

