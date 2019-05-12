In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
A woman hurriedly covers jars of soy sauce as the skies open up in Ban Yen Nhan Town, My Hao District, Hung Yen Province. The town has for long been famous for producing Ban soy sauce, whose popularity has extended beyond national borders. Photo taken by Instagram user vietsui on Instagram.
Two men on motorbikes are hit by waves created on a badly flooded street in Saigon by other vehicles Friday afternoon. Photo taken by tungtintt on Instagram.
Pollution has turned pitch black a section of the Cai Lon River in the Mekong Delta flowing through Hau Giang Province, killing many fish farms. Local residents blame the pollution, which also causes the water to stink badly, on a nearby sugar factory discharging untreated effluents into the river. Photo posted on Instagram via vne_international on Instagram and credited Thuan An.
A man and two young students cover their heads with a raincoat as they walk home in pouring rain. Photo taken by Instagram account ducvu1310.
Time stands still in this photo taken by Instagram user vietsui of a woman sailing her boat on the Yen River near the famous Huong Pagoda, a vast complex of Buddhist temples and shrines in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc. Photo taken by Instagram user vietsui.
A flock of seagulls fly high above the sky while a group of fishermen pull out fishing nets to harvest anchovies, considered a speciality of the central coastal region. The anchovies are used to produce the quintessential Vietnamese condiment – fish sauce. Photo posted by Instagram account vne_international and credited Tran Bao Hoa.
Farmers work on a terraced rice field in the mountainous district of Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai Province, northwest of Hanoi, during the watering season. The watering season lasts from early May until late June when local farmers flood the fields to prepare for a new crop. Photo taken by account ngodungphoto on Instagram.
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Olivier Apicella captures a farmer in a boat spraying flowering plants kept on elevated racks in Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province.
Sa Dec is the biggest flower village in the south, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors every Tet (Lunar New Year Festival) season. The village is a large supplier of flowers to provinces across the country, with around 2,500 varieties growing on a total area of 500 hectares.