In pictures: #Vietnam this week Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.

Flying high Up on a mountain, a man hoists the national flag to celebrate the 44th Reunification Day (April 30). Photo taken by thongnguyengallery

Hats off Women burn the proverbial midnight oil to make the non la (conical leaf hat) at the Go Gang Market in Binh Dinh Province, central Vietnam. This job does not bring them a high income, but it is a part of the traditional culture of the village. Photo taken by vietsui on Instagram.

Morning hats A fisherwoman and fisherman wearing a traditional conical hat and a baseball cap prepare nets as the sun breaks over the Mui Ne wharf, in the south central town of Phan Thiet. Photo taken by nhatlq on Instagram.

Our daily bread A boy waits on a small stool for a banh mi street vendor to make his breakfast. Banh mi, which also means bread in Vietnamese, has become famous as the Vietnamese sandwich made with a baguette and a filling of meat, pickled vegetables (especially jicama and carrot) and cilantro. Photo taken by Instagram account jethuynh.

Red faced A worker’s sunburned face. Despite the temperature soaring to 34-37 degress Celsius, workers on Saigon’s Metro Line 1, the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien link connecting the city’s 1, 2, 9, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc districts with neighboring Binh Duong Province’s Di An District, have had to continue working. Photo taken by Instagram user thanh.nguyent.

Cloud commuting A view from the top of the Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands town of Da Lat. Photo taken by account nhanlephotography on Instagram.

She’s gone bananas A woman sells bananas by the bunch in Nam Dinh Province, northern Vietnam. Photo taken by account vietsui on Instagram.