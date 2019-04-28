In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Qua Tan Nguyen, captures a fisherman checking his net while fishing on the Thu Bon River in Hoi An Town.
Women from the Cham ethnic group wearing colorful traditional attires visit a sand dune in Phan Rang, a coastal town in the south central province of Binh Thuan. Photo taken by duy.quang_nguyen on Instagram.
A woman carries a shoulder pole with baskets of salt harvested from the Hon Khoi salt field near the popular resort town of Nha Trang. Photo taken by barrycheeseman on Instagram.
A farmer checks his cabbage field early morning in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. In order to avoid the effects of frost, but still receive sunlight, the fields are covered with clear nylon layers.
Every morning, they open up the nylon sheets to tend to the plants, including watering them, and pull them down in the evening. Photo taken by Instagram account vietsui.
A man walks on a carpet of fallen yellow leaves of dracontomelon trees on a beautiful sidewalk in Hanoi. Photo taken by Instagram user thongnguyengallery.
Hanoi's iconic Long Bien Bridge over the Red River. Photo taken by account kmonnguyen on Instagram.
A woman repairs a fishing net in the south central province of Ninh Thuan. She earns about $11 for day’s work.
Normally, after a long fishing trip, the net needs to be repaired. A worker takes two weeks to mend long gashes. Photo taken by account vietsui on Instagram.
The laughter of two children brightens up the disadvantaged lives they lead, reflected in the old, rusty corrugated iron sheets that make up the wall of their house. Photo taken by account jethuynh on Instagram.