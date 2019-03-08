In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
An enthusiastic band plays live music in Saigon. Photo by Instagram account leestarnes.
A leafless tree in Hanoi at sunset. Photo by Instagrammer thangnguyenphotos.
A photo of two boys playing rock-paper-scissors in northern Vietnam. Photo by Instagram account trannguyen.quochung.
A panorama shot of Saigon taken by Instagrammer nguyentri2680.
Cruise ships docked in Ha Long Bay for the night. Photo by Instagram account __maryyu.
Dense motorbike traffic on a Saigon bridge. Photo by Instagram account thienphuoc9597.
Street vendors selling vegetables in Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo by Instagram account forgetthesuitcase.
At Trang An, a spectacular limestone complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Photo by Instagram account cakeo86.
A woman dries fish in Rach Gia Town, the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo by Instagram account andycby777.
Stars enter the cosmic stage even as the sun sets over the Ta Xua Mountain between Yen Bai and Son La provinces in the northern highlands. Photo by Instagram account tungtrinhdinh.