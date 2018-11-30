In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Showtime

A back-stage photo showing hat boi performers in their flamboyant costumes.

Hat boi, or tuong, is a Vietnamese operatic art form that dated back over 600 years. The art form was introduced in Vietnam by a highly talented Chinese prisoner of war who used his singing and dancing to keep his head on his neck.

Photo taken by fangfangg135 inside the National Tuong Theater in Hanoi.

Read more