In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

Cheerleaders Football fans cheered the Vietnamese national team as they played Malaysia at an AFF match at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on November 16. Photo taken by Instagrammer vietbulll.



Floating season A flycam shot of a woman harvesting water lilies in a pond in the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam during the floating season. Photo taken by Instagram account huy.lenguyen.

In the middle of the sea A man sails a basket boat in the middle of the sea. Photo taken in Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang by askmott.

Boat racing A long boat race during a tradiitonal festival of the Khmer ethnic people in the southern province of Soc Trang. The festival is annually held on the 15th day of 10th lunar month, which fell on November 21. Photo taken by jethuynh.

Chinatown Photo taken at the 100-year-old Hao Si Phuong alley on Tran Hung Dao Street Ho Chi Minh City's Chinatown by Instagram account jethuynh

After the storm A street in the central beach town Nha Trang is flooded by heavy rains triggered by Storm Toraji last weekend. Photo taken by huynhnamphoto

Saigon workers Photo capturing a group of workers moving to a construction site in the early morning in Thu Thiem Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City's District 2 by cuongtranlam

On the beach Photo taken in the southern beach town Vung Tau by Instagram account ducnm.vtu

Morning run Photo taken at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi in the early morning by Instagram account soduabentre.