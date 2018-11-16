In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A photo taken by Instagrammer jethuynh of an incense maker in Tay Ninh Province in the southern Vietnam.
Instagram account duongthaitan posted a picture of a man feeding pigeons at the Saigon's Notre-Dame Cathedral. Behind him is the Saigon Post Office.
Over 700 pigeons reside around the church and have become the city's signature symbol.
"A quiet moment by the lake," Instagrammer duy.quang_nguyen captioned the photo. Photo taken at Dien Khanh rural district of Khanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam.
A photo taken by tungtrinhdinh in Ha Giang as the northern highlands province is in bloom.
A pineapple boat sails across water hyacinth in U Minh Thuong National Park in the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo taken by Instagram account tranduy.vy.334.
A Hanoi man explores Cho Lon Market in Saigon. Cho Lon, established by the Chinese community, was incorporated as a city in 1879 and merged into neighboring city Saigon in 1931. It is now ofter referred as the largest Chinatown in Vietnam. Photo taken by jethuynh
Photo taken at a hospital in Hanoi by amihaphoto
In Ninh Binh Province south of Hanoi, a woman is making incense bowls. These bowls are made of natural stones and used in many home altars and cemeteries in Vietnam. Photo taken by Instagram account tuan3991.
A young man is skating by the statue of Vladimir Lenin inside the Hanoi park that named after the Russian politician. Photo taken by Instagram account pursuethewolf.
A drone shot of the mangrove forest Ru Cha near Hue in central Vietnam by Instagram account trunglna.
"Winter is coming," the caption reads.