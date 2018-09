Fare fight

Taxi drivers raise banners calling for support outside a Sept 24 trial that heard a lawsuit against Grab ride-hailing app. Taxi firm Vinasun said Grab had violated the competition law, causing it huge losses, and demanded compensation. It said Grab was licensed as a ride-hailing app but has been operating as a transport firm, offering mass discounts and directly managing drivers. Grab's representatives did not show up at the HCMC trial and asked for more time to review their documents. Photo taken by huukhoa.photos on Instagram

