In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

Classroom on the street

Photo taken in Saigon by duong.ngoc.cao on Instagram that captures the moment of Ngoc Phan and Da Da, two sisters selling lottery tickets, study together on a sidewalk in District 3.

Music steps

A photo taken inside the International College of Art in Hanoi by Instagrammer _waitingontheworldtochange.

Red River

"The Red River is red," Instagrammer khue.lms captioned this picture. Photo taken in Hanoi.

Waiting

Photo taken in Sa Pa in the northern highlands' Lao Cai Province by Instagram user alpergunay_. "The young woman carries a basket of bamboos and her dog waits for her,"  the caption reads.

Pride

Instagram account wood.oliver1 captured this moment in Saigon, captioning it "Rise in the dark."

Street food

People enjoy belly-warming meals in a rainy day on Hanoi street. Photo taken by Instagram user tuanmonn

Bubble me in

A perfectly timed photo by Instagram account pierrecharil on the street of Hanoi.

Coastal life

Instagram user duongthaitan snatched a photo of a day-to-day life in Mui Ne, a coastal fishing town in the south-central Binh Thuan Province.

Wedding season

Grooms and brides pose for their pre-wedding photos in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram account cuongtranlam.

Boarding

Instagrammer tinhhap captured the moment passengers board a ship at a coastal region in Vietnam.

City in the making

Two men are spotted working at Thu Thiem new urban area in Saigon. Photo taken by duong.ngoc.cao.

Fishermen on stilts

A picture taken in the northern province of Nam Dinh by Instagrammer vietsui.

 

 