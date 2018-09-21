In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
Photo taken in Saigon by duong.ngoc.cao on Instagram that captures the moment of Ngoc Phan and Da Da, two sisters selling lottery tickets, study together on a sidewalk in District 3.
A photo taken inside the International College of Art in Hanoi by Instagrammer _waitingontheworldtochange.
"The Red River is red," Instagrammer khue.lms captioned this picture. Photo taken in Hanoi.
Photo taken in Sa Pa in the northern highlands' Lao Cai Province by Instagram user alpergunay_. "The young woman carries a basket of bamboos and her dog waits for her," the caption reads.
Instagram account wood.oliver1 captured this moment in Saigon, captioning it "Rise in the dark."
People enjoy belly-warming meals in a rainy day on Hanoi street. Photo taken by Instagram user tuanmonn
A perfectly timed photo by Instagram account pierrecharil on the street of Hanoi.
Instagram user duongthaitan snatched a photo of a day-to-day life in Mui Ne, a coastal fishing town in the south-central Binh Thuan Province.
Grooms and brides pose for their pre-wedding photos in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram account cuongtranlam.
Instagrammer tinhhap captured the moment passengers board a ship at a coastal region in Vietnam.
Two men are spotted working at Thu Thiem new urban area in Saigon. Photo taken by duong.ngoc.cao.
A picture taken in the northern province of Nam Dinh by Instagrammer vietsui.