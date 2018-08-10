In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

Little traveler

A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. Vietnamese photographer Thien Nguyen captured the image at the departure terminal of Tuy Hoa airport in central Vietnam.

Adventure awaits

A photo taken in Mui Ne in central Vietnam by Instagram user khanghua. "No road is too long when you have good companies," the caption reads.

Catching up

A man reads printed news on a dashboard near the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo taken by banhmyteam on Instagram

Foggy

Two farmers are on their way home under foggy sunset in Y Ty Commune in the northern province of Lao Cai. Photo taken by ngodungphoto on Instagram

Across the lake

Photo taken in the West Lake in Hanoi by Instagram user nguyenduong1991.

Water mirror

A photo captures the reflections of Bach Dang Speed Ferry Terminal in a street puddle in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo taken by Instagram user soduabentre

Being kids

A photo by le.thang77 on Instagram shows children playing "cat catches mouse" in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam.

Believer

Instagram user wood.oliver1 posted this picture of a woman praying inside a pagoda at An Giang Province in southern Vietnam.

Me time

The last customer of a pizza store in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram user cold.foto.

Floating

Boats are lined up in a photo taken in Tam Coc in the northern province of Ninh Binh by Instagram user maxtanwk.

Golden net

A drone shot by vietsui captures the beauty of a fishing net. "The huge golden net is the main way to earn the living of fishermen in Quang Nam, a coastal province in central Vietnam," the caption reads. 

New day

A fisherman is heading to work at sunrise. Photo taken in Go Cong in Tien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta by phtrung0611.

Under the flower roof

A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Huynh Dung in Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands. 

"What a beautiful and fantastic idea for a roof," Your Shot Producer David Y. Lee writes.

 