In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. Vietnamese photographer Thien Nguyen captured the image at the departure terminal of Tuy Hoa airport in central Vietnam.
A photo taken in Mui Ne in central Vietnam by Instagram user khanghua. "No road is too long when you have good companies," the caption reads.
A man reads printed news on a dashboard near the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo taken by banhmyteam on Instagram
Two farmers are on their way home under foggy sunset in Y Ty Commune in the northern province of Lao Cai. Photo taken by ngodungphoto on Instagram
Photo taken in the West Lake in Hanoi by Instagram user nguyenduong1991.
A photo captures the reflections of Bach Dang Speed Ferry Terminal in a street puddle in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo taken by Instagram user soduabentre
A photo by le.thang77 on Instagram shows children playing "cat catches mouse" in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam.
Instagram user wood.oliver1 posted this picture of a woman praying inside a pagoda at An Giang Province in southern Vietnam.
The last customer of a pizza store in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram user cold.foto.
Boats are lined up in a photo taken in Tam Coc in the northern province of Ninh Binh by Instagram user maxtanwk.
A drone shot by vietsui captures the beauty of a fishing net. "The huge golden net is the main way to earn the living of fishermen in Quang Nam, a coastal province in central Vietnam," the caption reads.
A fisherman is heading to work at sunrise. Photo taken in Go Cong in Tien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta by phtrung0611.
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram, taken by Huynh Dung in Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands.
"What a beautiful and fantastic idea for a roof," Your Shot Producer David Y. Lee writes.