In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
An airial shot of red sand dunes in Mui Ne by lewiens on Instagram.
An old painter in the hidden alley of Hanoi. Photo taken by wherearethefinks on Instagram.
A photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by tranhaiphungxx on Instagram.
Young girls in the Vietnamese traditional tunic in front of Saigon Central Post Office. Photo taken by ducvu1310 on Instagram.
Photo taken in the old village of Dong Ky in the northern province of Bac Ninh by huyngt on Instagram.
A roundabout in Vung Tau in rush hours. Photo taken by batsauce on Instagram.
A worker is seen sorting coconut husks "that will be used to fill high end mattresses and pillows," the caption described. Photo taken in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre by leestarnes on Instagram.
A behind-the-curtain shot of a play in Ho Chi Minh City by vodongphong on Instagram.
Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by khanhnh95 on Instagram.
"[W]e stumbled upon this young guy stunning fish by striking the water repeatedly with a long pole," photographer leestarnes wrote on Instagram. Photo taken in the serene fishing village of Lang Co in central Vietnam
Photo taken by phtrung0611 on Instagram.
