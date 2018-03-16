In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
Photo taken in Saigon's Chinatown by wolfman378 on Instagram.
Photo by tinhhap on Instagram.
Photo taken on the street in Ho Chi Minh City by ngocduong.thanhnien on Instagram.
A close-up photo of an old lady in Sapa by phf.reeman on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by pad251 on Instagram.
A group of minority ethnic men at a construction site in the highland. "They speak Vietnamese at work, and whisper in their language when talk to each other," the photographer wrote. Photo by mai.lannnn on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by pierrecharil on Instagram.
Construction workers walk pass a banner portraying the final look of the project. Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by ducvu1310 on Instagram.
A Vietnamese traditional opera actor behind the curtain. Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by baozoan on Instagram.
