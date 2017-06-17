IN PICTURES: THE BEST OF VIETNAM THIS WEEK

The lanterns of Hoi An. Photo by el.picko on Instagram.
Beauty in the chaos
An aerial shot of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by jezzabdean on Instagram.
At peace
Inside the Jade Emperor Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by toosng_thafnh_taam on Instagram.
Ready to fly
Da Nang Airport on a rainy night. Photo by _photobyharu on Instagram.
Dinner rush
Inside a restaurant in Hanoi. Photo by liren7 on Instagram.
All the little ducks went out one day
Nat Geo's Your Shot photographer Tran Tuan Viet captured this aerial image of feeding time on a duck farm. “Van Dinh Grass Duck has become quite a famous cuisine of Vietnam,” writes Viet. “Duck raising has been a traditional job for hundreds of years in Van Dinh, a commune in Southwest Hanoi. Ducks here seem to be accustomed to feeding, they bump themselves around the farmer every time he appears.” Photo posted on natgeoyourshot on Instagram.