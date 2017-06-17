IN PICTURES: THE BEST OF VIETNAM THIS WEEK

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

The view from the stage

Inside Hanoi Opera House. Photo by ducanh395 on Instagram.

Into the waves

Photo by Mai Vien, posted by vietnamstreetphoto on Instagram.

Fiery ball

Sunset over a paddy field Mai Chau, Hoa Binh Province. Photo by msscorpio71 on Instagram.

Down the stairs

Photo by baozoan on Instagram.

Look how they shine for you

The lanterns of Hoi An. Photo by el.picko on Instagram.

Beauty in the chaos

An aerial shot of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by jezzabdean on Instagram.

At peace

Inside the Jade Emperor Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by toosng_thafnh_taam on Instagram.

Ready to fly

Da Nang Airport on a rainy night. Photo by _photobyharu on Instagram.

Dinner rush

Inside a restaurant in Hanoi. Photo by liren7 on Instagram.

All the little ducks went out one day

Nat Geo's Your Shot photographer Tran Tuan Viet captured this aerial image of feeding time on a duck farm. “Van Dinh Grass Duck has become quite a famous cuisine of Vietnam,” writes Viet. “Duck raising has been a traditional job for hundreds of years in Van Dinh, a commune in Southwest Hanoi. Ducks here seem to be accustomed to feeding, they bump themselves around the farmer every time he appears.” Photo posted on natgeoyourshot on Instagram.

Unload

Photo by Khoi Minh, posted by vietnamstreetphoto on Instagram.

 