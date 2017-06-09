IN PICTURES: THE BEST OF VIETNAM THIS WEEK

Islamic Champa shaman at Ramuwan (New Year) Festival, Ninh Thuan Province. Photo by trungdel on Instagram.
Children looking
Little boys playing on the street of Saigon. Photo by trongtin131 on Instagram.
Ice cream
Little girls from Black Hmong tribe having ice cream on a summer day, Sapa. Photo by manusjc3 on Instagram.
The kite seller
A teenager trying to sell kites to a tourist in Nha Trang. Photo by gabriellaevam on Instagram.
Family Photo Time
Your Shot photographer Trang Nguyen captured this image of a family of red-shanked douc who paused for a moment to pose for his camera. “The red-shanked douc is a species of old world monkey, among the most colorful of all primates,” writes Nguyen. “They live in on the Son Tra Peninsula, Danang, Vietnam. They have become the symbol of Danang city, although there are some concerns that recent development of resorts will endanger the habitat of the red-shanked douc. Scientists have proposed to add the red shanked douc onto the list of critically endangered species for stricter protection.” Photo posted on natgeoyourshot on Instagram.