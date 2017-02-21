The project started in 2011 and was supposed to go into operation in December 2016. However, construction delays have pushed back the expected completion date to 2018.

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway from Dong Da District's Cat Linh Street to Ha Dong District's Yen Nghia bus station is one of several metro lines planned for Hanoi.

After prolonged delays, the much anticipated Cat Linh-Ha Dong route will finally steam into action.

Le Kim Thanh, managing director of the project, said although 90 percent of the construction is complete, a sizeable amount of equipment still needs to be installed.

Issues have also arisen between Vietnamese ministries and China Eximbank regarding the disburstment of ODA for the railway from China.

A representative of the Chinese contractor responsible for building the railway said that construction has basically been completed at 13 out of the 16 main structures.

Take a look at five nearly completed stations to start planning your future commute.