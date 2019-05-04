Fallen golden leaves cast spell over Hanoi streets

As Hanoi transitions from spring to summer, the leaves of dracontomelon trees fall on the streets, paving the sidewalks with a golden hue.

On passing through Phan Dinh Phung, Tran Hung Dao, Ly Thuong Kiet, and Tran Phu streets with their fallen yellow leaves in late April or early May, newcomers could mistake it to be mid-autumn.

A mattress of yellow leaves on Phan Dinh Phung Street. This is considered the most beautiful place for photographers and young people to frolic.

Young people sit and enjoy beverages at a roadside stall on Phan Chu Trinh Street amid fallen leaves.

A group of middle-aged women in traditional Vietnamese dress ao dai enjoy themselves amid the golden leaves.

A street cleaner sweeps the leaves. These are busy days for her and her colleagues.

From mid-April, the dracontomelum trees shed their leaves. This only lasts around a month, so make sure not to miss the mesmerizing beauty of the capital at this time of the year.

Photographers and tourists cannot help but take out their cameras to capture these stunning images.