Baa Baa white sheep, have you any meat?

Sandwiched between the country’s two famous resort towns Nha Trang and Mui Ne, Ninh Thuan is known to have the driest weather, with a short monsoon season between September and November.

Brought to Vietnam by the French over 100 years ago, the sheep have thrived in the province. Today the sheep population is estimated at roughly 100,000, primarily in the districts of Ninh Phuoc, Bac Ai and Thuan Bac. Ninh Thuan is nicknamed the ‘holy land’ of sheep.

“Due to the hot weather, Ninh Thuan sheep are raised for meat and breeding only. Their layer of wool is sadly thin and obviously does not receive great care,” said a local farmer, Dao Quang Lo.

“Sheep first appeared in the region in the 19th century when French Catholic missionaries imported them from India, famous for its tropical climate.

“Initially, the sheep were brought to Vietnam to serve as offerings in traditional festivals of the Cham people. Through the years, the animal have adapted themselves to the tropical weather in one of the driest provinces in Vietnam and developed strongly since then,” he said.

Ninh Thuan is home to different ethnic groups and religions, many of whom abstain from pork and beef. They mostly cook sheep for parties, festivals and holidays.