HEAVEN MEETS EARTH: 10 WATERFALLS TO ESCAPE THE SUMMER HEAT
Quynh Trang
From the Chinese border to the southern coastline, Vietnam boasts an endless range of majestic waterfalls for your summer getaway.
1. Ban Gioc Waterfalls, Cao Bang
Ban Gioc straddles the Vietnam-China border and is the fourth largest waterfall along a national border, after Iguazu Falls, Victoria Falls and Niagara Falls. The falls look at their most majestic during the rainy season from June to September, dropping up to 30m (98 ft).
Photo under Creative Commons license.
2. Love Waterfall, Lao Cai
Love Waterfall leads water from the top of Fansipan down a 100m drop and sits 1,800m above sea level. The falls bear the tragic forbidden love story of a fairy and a woodcutter named O Quy Ho, the eldest son of a local mountain God.
Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Dao
3. Silver Waterfall, Lao Cai
Just a two-kilometer ride from Love Waterfall, Silver Falls is known for its cool, bubbly stream that drops over 200 meters. Want a place to swim and splash? There you go.
Photo under Creative Commons license.
4. Dray Nur Waterfall, Dak Lak
To get to Dray Nur, it takes an hour of dusty driving from Buon Ma Thuot through a range of rocky mountains and majestic forests. The result? Breathtaking.
Photo by Pixabay.
5. Dray Sap Waterfall, Dak Nong
Dray Sap sprays up white foam just 20km away from its brother, Dray Nur. It takes another dusty adventure to get to this pristine gem, but if you are determined to conquer the Central Highlands, this is a must-go.
Photo by VnExpress Photo Contest/Pham Van Ty
6. Thuy Tien Waterfall, Dak Lak
Thuy Tien is a kilometer wide with multiple stages of falls, where it's easy to dip your feet in the cool water and walk around leisurely. It's more than an hour's drive from Buon Ma Thuot.
Photo by Nguyen Hoang Duc.
7. Phu Cuong Waterfall, Gia Lai
Phu Cuong lies inside an almost abandoned eco-tourism area and is no longer touristy, making it even more intriguing for its pristine scenery of foaming water and lava fall on an extinct volcano.
Photo by VnExpress/Viet Dinh
8. Datanla Waterfall, Lam Dong
For those who are after an adrenaline rush, Datanla is the place to be just 10km outside Da Lat. Lying in the middle of romantic pine forests, Datanla offers a cable car, rope climbing and water slides to complete the experience.
Photo by Tanat.
9. Pongour Waterfall, Lam Dong
Also known as the Seven-Level Falls, the mesmerizing Pongour is about 50km from Da Lat. The waterfall has seven layers of rock and is 40 meters high, making it one of the most beautiful falls in the Central Highlands.
Photo by VnExpress/Viet Dinh
10. Yang Bay Waterfall, Khanh Hoa
If you are on day three of your trip in Nha Trang, it could be worthwhile straying a bit further from the sunny beaches. Yang Bay Falls is in the middle of the Yang Bay Tourism Park, an area of rocky mountains, wild animals and gushing streams.
Photo by Bach Duong.