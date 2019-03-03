10 Vietnamese noodle dishes for first-time visitors

The main characteristic of Vietnamese cuisine is to create harmony

between flavors and textures by combining a variety of herbs and spices.

This can be seen in many traditional Vietnamese noodle-based dishes,

which are a fusion of contrasting textures into culinary harmony -

chewy, crunchy, fleshy, soft.

To get the most authentic experience of Vietnamese cuisine, here are 10

noodle-based delicacies that you can easily find at many roadside

eateries.

Besides, you will be able to learn about the regional culture,

geography and people by looking at their take on these succulent, soft

and silky noodles.