Hanoi blocks streets, restricts vehicles for Trump-Kim summit

Hanoi traffic police rehearse guiding U.S. and North Korea delegations for the second summit February 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but the North Korean will remain in Vietnam until Saturday.

Vehicles carrying weapons, explosives, inflammables, and toxic chemicals are banned while those carrying oil and gasoline are banned at certain places like near the summit venue and hotels where the U.S. and North Korea delegations will be staying.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday public and goods transport vehicles are temporarily banned. Private vehicles have restricted access to some roads, including parts of National Highway 1B, the Hanoi – Bac Giang Expressway component of National Highway 5, Chuong Duong Bridge, the Nguyen Van Cu, Tran Quang Khai, Trang Tien, Ngo Quyen, Ly Thuong Kiet, Phan Chu Trinh, and Tran Khanh Du Roads.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday public and goods transport vehicles are banned from and personal vehicles will have restricted access to segments of Lang Road, the Lang – Hoa Lac Expressway, Ring Road II, and Vo Nguyen Giap, Vo Chi Cong, Tran Duy Hung, Do Duc Duc, Mieu Dam, and Pham Hung Streets.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday public and goods transport vehicles are banned from and personal vehicles will have restricted access to Do Duc Duc, Pham Hung, Tran Duy Hung, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lieu Giai, Kim Ma, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Chu Van An, Dien Bien Phu, Doc Lap, Hoang Van Thu, Hung Vuong, Hoang Dieu, and Tran Phu Streets.

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday all vehicles are banned on Ngo Quyen, Ly Thai To, Le Phung Hieu, Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Bai, Le Lai, Le Thach, Trang Tien, Tran Nguyen Han, and Tong Dan Streets. Public and goods transport vehicles are banned from while private vehicles will have restricted access to Do Duc Duc, Pham Hung, Tran Duy Hung, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lieu Giai, Kim Ma, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Phan Boi Chau, Hai Ba Trung, Phan Chu Trinh, Ly Thai To, Le Phung Hieu, Ngo Quyen, Ly Thuong Kiet, Trang Tien, Hang Khay, Trang Thi, and Tran Phu Streets.

From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday public and goods transport vehicles are banned from while private vehicles will have restricted access to Ly Thuong Kiet, Quan Su, Trang Thi, Dien Bien Phu, Doc Lap, Hoang Van Thu, Hung Vuong, Hoang Dieu, Hai Ba Trung, Ba Trieu, Phan Chu Trinh, Tran Phu, Phan Boi Chau, Trang Tien, and Le Thanh Tong Streets.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam on his armored train Tuesday morning while Donald Trump is expected to land in Hanoi Tuesday night.