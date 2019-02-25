Bamboo Airways to sign deal for 10 Boeing planes during Trump-Kim summit

Bamboo Airways plans to sign a deal to buy 10 Boeing aircrafts on the sidelines of the Trump-Kim summit. Photo courtesy of FLC

The signing will take place on the sidelines of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, Reuters quoted an unnamed airline executive as saying.

In July last year the airline had signed a provisional deal to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices.

"We will sign with Boeing a deal to buy 10 Boeing 787s," the executive said. "This is different from the deal signed earlier for 20 Boeing planes."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently allowed Vietnam to operate direct flights to the U.S.

Bamboo Airways and other Vietnamese airlines have expressed interest in operating direct flights to that country.

Bamboo was set up by private conglomerate FLC in 2017 with a charter capital of VND700 billion ($30 million), which it recently increased to VND1.3 trillion ($55.68 million).

Budget airline Vietjet also plans to sign on the sidelines of the summit a deal to buy 100 narrow-body Boeing aircraft.

Vietnam’s aviation industry is booming demand. The country welcomed 12.5 million air passengers last year, up 14.4 percent from 2017, according to the General Statistics Office.

Nguyen Quy