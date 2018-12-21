Vietnamese destinations that carry a year-end glow

Vast fields of wild flowers, misty peaks and seafood feasts on beaches are some don’t-miss year end treats in Vietnam.

Mount Mau Son gets dreamy This mountainous area, 30 kilometers away from Lang Son City in the northern province of the same name, is one of the must-go destinations in December and January. Towards the end of the year, vast fields of flowers that grow wild are an arresting sight.

Looking down from the heights of Mount Mau Son (highest peak is 1,600 meters above sea level) at the fields of flowers and the valley that is sometimes bathed in a golden light, is an experience no one can forget. Photographers, in particular, cannot get enough of this place at this time of the year.

Mau Son at dawn. Photo by Shutterstock/ Quang Nguyen Vinh

Moc Chau is blooming, and how! Northern Vietnam's Moc Chau Highland has retained its lush green nature despite its increasing popularity as a tourist destination. And it is now that its verdant valleys are at their blooming best, with tree marigold or rapeseed flowers stretching far and wide. Most visitors notice the extra freshness of the winter air in Moc Chau of Son La Province, and ending up coming for more.

Apart from the fields of white and yellow rapeseed flowers that are in bloom, the tea hills of Moc Chau are especially striking. The Moc Suong tea hill, in particular, has been called the most beautiful in the country. The pine forest and Ban Ang Lake are other places to visit in Moc Chau.

Peach blossom forest in Moc Chau. Photo by Shutterstock/Nguyen Quoc Thang

Coast along in Ninh Thuan If you like road trips, Ninh Thuan is the place in Vietnam. The coastal road along this central province is 107 kilometers long and is lined with spectacular places along the way, like Vinh Hy Bay, Nui Chua National Park, Phan Rang City, the Ca Na salt field, Nam Cuong dune and many great beaches.

You need at least two days to discover all the attractions along the coastal road. Make sure you visit the Nam Cuong dunes at dawn, because it’s the best time, when sunlight touches the sand very gently.

Coastal road in Ninh Thuan. Photo by Shutterstock/ Andreas Rose

Bao Loc, city of tea Also known as B’lao, this small Central Highlands city has many interesting places for people to discover. The trademark product here is the B’lao tea, and the tea gardens look great at any time of the year. But Bao Loc in Lam Dong Province has other attractions like the Dambri waterfall, Linh Quy Phap An Pagoda, Bao Loc Church, and the Bat Nha Institution.

It’s best to wake up early in the morning to enjoy Bao Loc’s attractions. It is only 180 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, so it only takes a couple hours by bus or motorbike to get here.

Tea garden in Bao Loc. Photo by Shutterstock/ DUSTTEAM/

Sea food feast at Phu Quoc Island The world famous island in southern Vietnam is suitable for visiting at any time of the year, but from December to March, the ocean here is much more peaceful. And once you are in Phu Quoc, you cannot ignore its seafood. The sea gifts the island with many of its edible treasures – scallops, seasnails, crabs and so on are boiled, grilled or stir fried with different condiments to make this island a gourmet hangout. Make sure that you find your way to the market or fishermen’s house to buy the freshest sea food, then you ask them to cook it for you right away.

Another charming experience is discovering the life of the fishermen here, just to see how they prepare before each catch, as well as their catching skill.

A beach on Phu Quoc Island. Photo by Shutterstock/ Tran Qui Thinh