Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds

The three-day Independence Day holiday saw people head to their favorite spots.

Vacationers flocked to the resort town of Da Lat to enjoy the three-day Independence Day (September 2) weekend starting Saturday. The Da Lat night market, one of the most popular spots in Vietnam's vacation paradise, was packed with tourists on September 2. Photo by VnExpress/Di Vy

Visitors thronged the Saigon Zoo in Ho Chi Minh City right from Saturday morning onwards. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

With Saigonese bracing for a warm holiday season, swimming pools and water parks were perfect getaways, especially for children. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Several streets in downtown HCMC were packed with vehicles on the night of September 2 as people rushed to the city center to watch the fireworks display. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Vehicles could only move at a snail's pace and even the sidewalks were overrun by motorcyclists. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

A 15-minute fireworks show lit up the night sky in Saigon on September 2. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa, Thanh Nguyen

Smartphones capture the breathtaking fireworks display. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

In Hanoi, there were huge crowds at Thu Le Zoo, a popular holiday destination in the capital. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh