HCMC presents artist impressions of new futuristic headquarters

A U.S. firm has been asked to renovate the building with the public in mind.

Ho Chi Minh City has opened an exhibition to show off the proposed new design for its People’s Committee building.

U.S. architects at Gensler are behind the design, and are also well known for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Facebook's office in London and Shanghai Tower in China.

The administrative center will cover 18,000 square meters (4.4 acres). The building currently behind the administrative center will be renovated and connected to the existing center.

The new building will be six-story high with four basement levels, and will include reception areas, offices, a library and an auditorium.

The complex will house eight agencies, including the city's People’s Committee, National Assembly delegation, People’s Council, Department of Internal Affairs, Department of Information and Communication, Department of Industry and Trade, Department of Transport, Department of Natural Resources and the Environment and the Business Renovation Board.

Gensler’s design has been considered “bold” as it puts much of the working space underground to minimize the height.

The existing building will be connected with the new structure via a garden on the roof that will cover 4,000 square meters. Rain water will be collected on the roof and distributed to the surrounding gardens.

The front of the building will be pushed back six meters to make way for a wider road and sidewalk.