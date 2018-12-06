AFF Cup: Hanoi all agog as Vietnam plays the Philippines for final birth

Thousands upon thousands of football fans are waiting with bated breath for the second leg AFF Cup semifinal match to begin at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium.

Fans burn flares and wave Vietnamese and South Korean flags on a Hanoi street. Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo, a South Korean, is treated as a big star in Vietnam.

Four hours before the game, fans were lining up outside the My Dinh Stadium in full regalia - t-shirts, scarves and headbands.

One fan shows her love.

Another fan has stickers, headbands and horns for sale.

Flares were burned ahead of the game. The Vietnamese Football Federation has banned fans from burning flares during football matches.

One fan gets help sprucing up and checks her ticket before entering the stadium. Tickets were sold online for up to VND500,000, but scalpers were reselling them for more than 10 times the original price.

Fans carry a South Korean flag to show their love for South Korean coach Park Hang-seo.

Some try to get last-minute tickets.