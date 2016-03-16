Eight world-class resorts in Vietnam that could cost you fortunes - VnExpress International

Vietnam is cheap. But if you ever fancy a world-class experience, prepare to pocket a few thousand dollars for your stay.Vy An
A 90-minute drive from the ancient town of Hue, this mountainous, all-pool villa gem offers a spectacular retreat at just $500 per night. Last year, Condé Nast Traveler readers ranked The Banyan Tree the 19th best resort in Asia, while Southeast Property Award rang its name as “Best Villa Development” in 2012.
Top 50 best resorts in Asia selected by Condé Nast Traveler readers, InterContinental Danang is a serene, luxury stay for anyone in love with the peninsular beauty of Da Nang. The resort offers nearly 200 rooms overlooking the sea, starting at $400 a night.
For a healthy holiday with spa-inclusive, beach-view villas, visit Fusion Maia for roughly $400 a night. The new resort is right now listed among the best luxurious stay in Vietnam by TripAdvisors.
If you ever wander around Hoi An to the pristine Ha My beach, you might want to spend around $700 a night at The Nam Hai. The resort has 40 out of 100 villas with private swimming pool and it was crowned one of the world's most beautiful resorts by Travel + Leisure in 2008.
Ever fancy the most seductive room on the planet? You have it in Vietnam at about $650 a night with a beach-front villa overlooking impressive rock formation at Ninh Van Bay. Six Senses also serves a world-class spa treatment that made it to top ten of Huffington Post in 2014.
Paying $400 a night and you have a ticket to get-away from the touristic, over-crowded Nha Trang. L'Alyana is a resort that sits on a large, island-like peninsula and could be reached within 15 minutes by speedboat from the city.
Amanoi, nestled in a national park along the south-central coast, is the first six-star resort in Vietnam. Its most luxurious villa could cost you up to $7,000, while the lowest deal starts at $1,000. In 2014 Condé Nast Traveler listed Amanoi among 33 best new hotels for its spectacular, sleek, shrine-like design.
Before Brangelina split, the couple used to dine and rest at Six Senses while visiting the far-flung, once a prison island, Con Dao, in 2013. The same year, National Geographic Travelers announced the resort as one of the 25 best eco-resorts in the world. Its 50 pristine beach view villas, each with a private swimming pool, are priced from around $500 per night.