How can macrobiotic pots stew food faster and preserve more nutritional values? Stew is nourishing but it usually costs a lot of time to make. According to health experts, there are many nutritional elements that are sensitive to high heat and the longer you cook them, the more easily they would be destroyed. The same thing can happen to them if you keep adding water into the soup while cooking.



It is a real challenge for the cooks to learn how to save nutritional elements, water, cooking time, and at the same time, make sure that the meat is soft and the broth is flavorful.



Made from natural rare clay materials, the Minh Long Healthycook Premium Porcelain Cookware maximizes the outstanding features of porcelain by cooking food using infrared wavelength. Thanks to that, even when being cooked at a low heat, the food is still cooked quickly and thoroughly inside out. The food, when cooked, has unique flavors, retains almost all nutrients and does not produce toxins.



The pot can also minimize water evaporation, and thus the cooks do not have to stay alert all the time to add water into the pot. As a result, all nutrients are well preserved during the stewing process.



