Boiling veggies without water - VnExpress International

Boiling veggies without water Water spinach and other kinds of vegetables or roots cooked in a macrobiotic pot retain their texture, fragrance and sweet taste.



Steamed vegetables and roots are a staple in Vietnamese cuisine, but it is not always done right.



Chefs at the cooking show Golden Spoon Awards said in 2013 that a tasty, eye-catching plate of steamed veggies needed to meet three criteria: clean ingredients, moderate heat, and nutrition, natural taste and colors being preserved.



The steaming process is important. The cook has to pay attention to the duration, the temperature and the amount of water. Cooking for too long or on high heat with too much water can kill the nutrients and natural colors of the dish.



All these problems can be avoided with the Minh Long Healthycook macrobiotic pots, because the cooking can be done without using water.



The process involves gathering heat from the bottom to the side of the pot and then the lid. Only when the heat is strong enough can the food be cooked fast and deep. Since the heat is not focused at one point but spread all over, the oven only has to preserve the heat instead of creating more heat. And since the heat does not just gather at the bottom of the pot, the food will not be overcooked and the structure of the nutrients will not be broken.



Making green and crispy

boiled water spinach

in 6 minutes Ingredients: 500 grams of water spinach, only keep the young part. It should be clear-origin vegetables.



Rinse the leaves and soak them in water for a while, then take them out and put them in the pot, place the lid and keep the fire high (about ¾ the fire of the kitchen).



After two to three minutes (or when seeing the steam coming out strongly around the pot rim), lower the heat, making sure that the steam is still coming out steadily.



Continue to cook for another three minutes, turn off the stove and remove the lid. Pour some olive oil all over to make the vegetables glossy. Some of the vitamins will incorporate in the oil, making the vegetables more nutritious. Mix the veggies with the oil and put them on a plate.



Steamed mixed vegetables

in 8 minutes Ingredients: 100 grams each of cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, and napa cabbage.



Rinse the veggies, cut them into same-sized chunks and soak them in water. After a while, take them out and put them in the pot, put on the lid and keep the fire high (about ¾ the fire of the kitchen)



After two to three minutes (when the steam comes out strongly around the pot rim), lower the heat, ensure the steam is still coming out steadily.



Continue to cook for another eight minutes, then turn off the stove and remove the lid. Some of the vitamins will incorporate in the oil, making the vegetables more nutritious. Pour some olive oil all over, toss and serve on a plate.



The period of 6 minutes or 8 minutes is approximation because the actual cooking time will depend on the type of vegetables and the evaporation. Make sure that the flame is high at the beginning so that the pot absorbs as much heat as it can. When the heat spreads steadily around the rim of the pot, it’s time to lower the fire (but make sure that the flame covers the bottom of the pot at this point). If the steam is not coming steadily around the pot, it means the heat is not strong enough.



Making soft, glutinous boiled

corn and sweet potatoes Ingredients: 500 grams of sweet potatoes, 500 grams of fresh corns, the green peel is still not dry. They should be boiled separately because corn needs to be boiled in 30 minutes while sweet potatoes need 25 minutes to be ready to eat.



Soak the ingredients in water before boiling so that after cooking, they will be sweeter and softer and their colors brighter. It should be boiled on gas stoves and do not open the lid while cooking so that the heat is retained and the food’s nutritional values are well preserved (Boiling without water hardly using infrared stoves)



To cook sweet potatoes and corn, keep the flame on high for the first five minutes (about ¾ the fire of the kitchen) and then reduce the heat. Do not add any water during the process. When cooked, the sweet potatoes and corns will have their natural aroma and sweet flavors. They will also not be dry, but somewhat glutinous.



Line pandan leaves at the bottom of the pot before putting the corns and sweet potatoes over will give the dish extra flavor and fragrance. After cooking, turn off the stove and still cover for about 5 minutes so that sweet potatoes and corn are evenly, deeper cooked and at the same time, absorb the aroma from pandan leaves.



It is highly recommended to use the macrobiotic pot with gas stoves rather than infrared stoves to increase the efficiency of infrared rays and thus, preserve the nutrition of the food better.