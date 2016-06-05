VnExpress International
Da Nang City
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam

The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.

Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone

The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam ...

Vietnam’s biggest central city bans Pokemon Go at public offices

Da Nang's public servants can no longer catch Pokemon at work
August 30, 2016 | 06:37 am GMT+7

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived to a tragic scene in Da Nang City on Sunday shortly before two children and a man were found dead following a cruise ship accident on the ...
June 05, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
 
