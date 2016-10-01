VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Northern Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Month-long downpours spark floods across northern Vietnam

Violent rains, fatal storm Talas, raging floods and dam releases have submerged hundreds of houses in northern Vietnam.

Forbes urges budget travelers to head to northern Vietnam

Come for stunning scenery, cheap eats and accommodation and DIY transportation.

Head for heights: five mountain passes of northern Vietnam

Vertigo sufferers might want to think twice about the most attractive dangers the north has to offer.
October 02, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
 
go to top