mekong delta
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.
A day with Vietnam's 'Top Gun' veteran fighter pilot
Meet Nguyen Van Bay, one of the most decorated pilots of the Vietnam War, at his simple farm in the heart of the ...
Rat-hunting in Mekong Delta's flood season
During the flood season in the Mekong delta, field rats are a not-to-be missed specialty.
September 09, 2017 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Searching for treasure in this Mekong Delta antiques market
The market was set up by resident enthusiasts and opens in a small cafe every weekend in Can Tho.
September 09, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Led by China, Mekong nations take on Golden Triangle narco-empire
Drug trade is booming in the so-called Golden Triangle despite efforts by China and neighboring countries to police the area.
April 08, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
