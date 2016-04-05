VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag zika virus
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Zika virus strikes again in Ho Chi Minh City

Wards in District 2 and District 12 have diagnosed two new victims of the mosquito-borne virus.

Vietnam on alert as Zika virus threatens to spread from neighbors

Monitoring will be expanded to outpatient medical stations.

Cheap tire innovation could boost Zika control

Researchers said Thursday they have found a way to fashion a cheap mosquito trap out of old tires that can collect thousands of eggs that may carry the Zika virus.
April 12, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7

Zika virus 'scarier' than thought: US health officials

The Zika virus is "scarier" than previously thought, US health officials warned Monday as they urged Congress to unblock funding to fight the mosquito-borne virus linked to birth ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7

Brazilian scientists find new Zika-linked brain disorder in adults

Scientists in Brazil have uncovered a new brain disorder associated with Zika infections in adults: an autoimmune syndrome called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7

First Vietnam's Zika virus victims infected through mosquito bites

The Health Ministry issued an initial conclusion that the first two cases of Zika virus in Vietnam was transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. 
April 05, 2016 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
 
go to top