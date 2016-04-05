The most read Vietnamese newspaper
zika virus
Zika virus strikes again in Ho Chi Minh City
Wards in District 2 and District 12 have diagnosed two new victims of the mosquito-borne virus.
Vietnam on alert as Zika virus threatens to spread from neighbors
Monitoring will be expanded to outpatient medical stations.
Cheap tire innovation could boost Zika control
Researchers said Thursday they have found a way to fashion a cheap mosquito trap out of old tires that can collect thousands of eggs that may carry the Zika virus.
April 12, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Zika virus 'scarier' than thought: US health officials
The Zika virus is "scarier" than previously thought, US health officials warned Monday as they urged Congress to unblock funding to fight the mosquito-borne virus linked to birth ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Brazilian scientists find new Zika-linked brain disorder in adults
Scientists in Brazil have uncovered a new brain disorder associated with Zika infections in adults: an autoimmune syndrome called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
First Vietnam's Zika virus victims infected through mosquito bites
The Health Ministry issued an initial conclusion that the first two cases of Zika virus in Vietnam was transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.
April 05, 2016 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
