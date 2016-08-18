VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag youth unemployment
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Youth unemployment swelling worldwide: ILO

Youth unemployment hiked up for the first time in the last three years.

Vietnam's unemployment rate rises to 2.3 pct in Q2

Advanced degrees don't guarantee Vietnam's young people long-term employment.
 
go to top