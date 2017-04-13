The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Xi
Trump praises China's 'highly respected' Xi
'He is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people.'
China signs $37 billion deal to buy 300 Boeing planes
It's a part of a multi-billion dollar raft of deals announced during President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.
Trump's $250 bln China 'miracle' adds gloss to off-kilter trade
But many long-standing concerns that U.S. businesses have in China remain.
November 09, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Trump to talk North Korea, trade with Chinese leader Xi
China has been keen to show the importance it puts on Trump's visit.
November 09, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Trump on Xi: From 'disappointed' to 'good chemistry'
Since he was elected in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump has by turns expressed contempt and admiration, disappointment and kinship toward his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
November 08, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
China's Xi sends rare message to North Korea's Kim
Xi addressed Kim as 'Comrade Chairman.'
November 02, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Taiwan leader hopes for 'breakthrough' with China
China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified, by force if necessary.
October 26, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Trump congratulates Xi after Chinese leader tightens grip on power
'He's a powerful man,' Trump said of Xi.
October 26, 2017 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Xi reappointed at helm of China's ruling council
His reappointment gave him a freer hand to accomplish his ambition of turning China into a global superpower.
October 25, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Xi joins Mao in Communist constitution, tightening grip on China
Xi is expected to secure a second five-year term as general secretary of the party.
October 24, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Trump expected to pressure China's Xi to rein in North Korea: officials
Trump believes that Xi should have even more leverage to work on the North Korea problem.
October 21, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
US-China rifts widen despite economic headway
Both sides see moderate progress on a wide-ranging 100-day economic action plan.
July 16, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Trump sees global gains from 'chemistry' with China's Xi
'We had a very good bonding. I think we had a very good chemistry together.'
April 13, 2017 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Trump jokes he's 'gotten nothing' from Xi so far
'I think long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it.'
April 07, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
China downplays tensions with US as Xi prepares to meet Trump
The United States has 'serious concerns' on the U.S. trade relationship with China.
April 01, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
