VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag xi jinping
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China not trying to 'replace America': foreign minister

Is the 'Middle Kingdom' planning on expanding? China's foreign minister assures they won't replace the U.S.

'Don't fear death': China's Xi urges blunt call to PLA

China's military personnel should 'neither fear hardship nor death,' Xi said. 

China considers punishing those who slander heroes and martyrs

Insulting party history might be a crime in China. 
December 22, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Chinese general kills himself after facing graft probe

The general resorted to suicide amidst Xi Jinping's corruption crackdown. 
November 28, 2017 | 04:13 pm GMT+7

Shanghai schools fly the flag for China's next generation

The kids are taught 'Xi's thought' at school. 
November 28, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Analysis: Trump heads home with 'America First' ringing in Asian ears

Trump's bilateral approach to trade gets muted reception.
November 15, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7

China suggests Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution

Xi is widely seen as the strongest leader since Mao Zedong.
October 19, 2017 | 06:11 pm GMT+7

China's Xi looks set to keep right-hand man on despite age

At 69, Wang Qishan is often considered China's second most powerful man. 
October 11, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Rap and the Party: China taps youth culture to hook millennial cadres

Erstwhile rock and roll rebels have cleaned up their acts to placate censors or been sidelined.
September 25, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
 
go to top