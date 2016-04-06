The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF
'Unless they [natural world heritage sites] are protected effectively, we will lose them forever.'
Vietnam's tourist hotspots join WWF’s global climate action competition
The cities must show housing, transport and mobility solutions for a climate-resilient future.
We found you: Scientists discover 87 new species in Vietnam
'They are racing against time to ensure that these newly discovered species are protected,' the WWF has said.
December 19, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Tennis star Andy Murray signs WWF petition to end wildlife trade in Vietnam
The petition has received more than 163,300 signatures and will be delivered to Vietnamese officials at an international conference next week.
November 12, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to beef up fight against illegal wildlife trade
The Prime Minister steps in, urging agencies concerned at all levels to combat the trafficking of wild animals.
September 18, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
WWF chides Vietnam on rhino horn trade, threatens sanctions
The ultimatum of sort comes ahead of a high-profile intn'l conservation conference.
September 16, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
WWF calls for crack down on 'tiger farms'
The World Wildlife Fund on Thursday urged Asian states to investigate all tiger breeding centers and crack down on any involved in black-market animal trade.
July 30, 2016 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF
Vietnam's former imperial capital Hue, where citadels from the country's last feudal dynasty still stand today, has been named National Green City 2016 following a vote initiated ...
June 29, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction
Vietnam currently has five tigers in the wild, sharply down from 30 in 2011, said the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Tuesday
April 13, 2016 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Cambodian tigers declared 'extinct' as reintroduction plan unveiled
Tigers are "functionally extinct" in Cambodia, conservationists conceded for the first time on Wednesday, as they launched a bold action plan to reintroduce the big cats to the ...
April 06, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
