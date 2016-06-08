The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
wrap up
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
The year in pictures: Vietnam in 2017
VnExpress International presents the photos that best sum up the key events of Vietnam in 2017.
A snapshot of 2016
From Trump's victory to Brexit and the onslaught on Syria's Aleppo.
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares near 8-month peak on hopes of BoE rate cuts
Asian shares held near eight-month high on Thursday.
July 14, 2016 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia gains as risk appetite recovers, pound under fresh pressure
Asian stocks rose on Friday as global riskier assets continued to recover from last week's Brexit shock, while the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England's ...
July 01, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia shares pause, sterling stands tall as Brexit vote looms
Asian shares got off to a tentative start on Tuesday, as investors paused after a rally triggered by growing expectations that British voters will opt to remain in the European ...
June 21, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks gain as Brexit fears ebb slightly, pound surges
Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.
June 20, 2016 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares face weekly losses, sterling rebounds in Brexit turmoil
Asian shares rose on Friday, but remained on track for weekly losses in a week dominated by fears that British voters will opt to leave the European Union in next week's ...
June 17, 2016 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Dollar on back foot after Fed scales back rate hike projections
The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled back its rate hike projections, cementing expectations ...
June 16, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Sterling falls to 8-week low on Brexit anxiety, yen gains broadly
The British pound fell to an eight-week low against the dollar on Monday amid trepidation ahead of a referendum that could push Britain out of the European Union, while the yen ...
June 13, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Stocks down, bonds rally as "Brexit" vote looms
Asian shares stepped back on Friday while investors poured funds into safe-haven assets amid festering concerns about a UK referendum that could push Britain out of the European ...
June 10, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares near 6-week high on oil, Fed expectations
Asian shares held near six-week highs on Wednesday, on a brightening outlook in the energy sector and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in the ...
June 08, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks hit 5-week high after cautious Yellen
Asian shares hit a five-week high on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. interest rate hikes are likely on the way, held back any reference to the timing.
June 07, 2016 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses after jobs shock
Asian shares rose on Monday and the dollar wallowed close to its lowest in nearly a month after U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed the slowest job growth in more than five years, ...
June 06, 2016 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares steady, markets await U.S. jobs data for Fed clues
Asian shares held steady on Friday as investors braced for U.S. payrolls data that could add to or detract from the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this month ...
June 03, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares steady, but strong yen sinks Nikkei
Asian shares were steady on Thursday as Wall Street eked out modest gains after the latest batch of U.S. data provided few clues on when the Federal Reserve might raise rates, ...
June 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter