VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Worldcup 2026
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

FIFA unveil 2026 World Cup bidding process

FIFA unveiled the timetable of its delayed bidding process for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with president Gianni Infantino's plans for a 40-team ...
 
go to top