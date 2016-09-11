The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World War II
US warship Indianapolis found 18,000 feet deep in Pacific Ocean
The World War II cruiser USS Indianapolis (CA 35) lost on July 30, 1945.
'Dunkirk' captures N. American box office
It took in an estimated $50.5 million in its opening weekend.
Woman in famous WWII kiss photo dies at 92
Greta Zimmer Friedman, the woman in the photo, passed away from pneumonia.
September 11, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7