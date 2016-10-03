VnExpress International
Pacific trade deal to boost Vietnam's economy, drive reforms: World Bank

Textiles, footwear and beverages are expected to enjoy a boost thanks to lower tariffs.

World Bank chief economist resigns amid Chile uproar

Economist Paul Romer earlier questioned the validity of the World Bank's 'Doing Business' ranking. 

US slams World Bank lending to rich countries like China

'We think the World Bank can do a better job meeting its commitments to poorer countries.'
November 09, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7

HSBC raises 2017 growth forecast for Vietnam, WB projects slight expansion

Strong growth in the third quarter may have put the country's annual target back within reach.
October 05, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Low VAT rates in Vietnam benefit the rich more than the poor: World Bank

Despite widespread public opposition to raising VAT rates, a World Bank chief economist argues otherwise. 
September 03, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

World Bank sees improving global economy but risks remain

The global economy still is expected to grow by 2.7 percent for 2017, rising to 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2019.
June 05, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7

Vietnam should chart own path to create world-class schools. History proves it can.

No foreign power should be allowed to dominate Vietnam's academic world.
April 03, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Vietnam lags behind ASEAN peers in World Bank's Doing Business index

The country ranks below Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
November 01, 2016 | 11:36 pm GMT+7

Small investors finding life easier in Vietnam: World Bank

The country ranked 82 out of 190 economies in the latest Doing Business Report.
October 26, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7

Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy

Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
October 19, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7

World Bank: inequality threatens fight against extreme poverty

Inequality is a key foe of ending poverty.
October 03, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

The move is aimed at boosting Vietnam's research and development capacity.
September 01, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnam, World Bank sign loan agreements totaling $371 million

The funds will focus on competitiveness, climate change and water management.
July 26, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7

World Bank loans Vietnam $560 million to support Mekong climate fight

The money will be used to fund urban development, climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.
July 12, 2016 | 07:52 am GMT+7

Vietnamese land users set to benefit from WB’s $150 million loan

The credit package is expected to enable Vietnamese land users to get better access to land information and land services.
July 07, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7
