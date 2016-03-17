The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Time over money? German union champions 28-hour work week
Tens of thousands of German workers downed tools again on Thursday as the country's largest union stepped up its battle for the right to a 28-hour ...
Ex-Google engineer fired over gender memo sues for discrimination
The guy who said he was discriminated as a white man, got fired.
Workplace harassment blights industries across board
Sexual harassment in the workplace is a global scourge.
October 26, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7
Workplace harassment not just a Hollywood problem
'Horror stories' have surfaced from other sectors, as more than three-quarters of women said they never lodged a complaint.
October 19, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's lawmakers act to end gender, racial discrimination in workplace
Employees living with HIV and disabilities will also be protected.
April 24, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
The best places to work in Vietnam
Foreign companies dominate the list of best employers.
March 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Nearly all mid-level employees in Vietnam say jobs are stressful: survey
The survey has also found more than half in the group don't actually like what they are doing, despite good pay.
December 26, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
More local firms ranked as best workplaces in Vietnam
The number of Vietnamese firms included in 'Vietnam best places to work 2015' survey, which ranks the top 100 workplaces in Vietnam, rose to 27, five more than in the previous ...
March 17, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
