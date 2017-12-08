The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
working environment
A unique taste of corporate culture in Vietnam with Suntory PepsiCo’s CEO
The seasoned CEO shares his secret of building a multi-cultural working environment that combines American, Japanese and Vietnamese mindsets.
Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries
Six of the top places to work for in Vietnam are multinational companies, according to a recent survey.
