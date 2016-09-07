VnExpress International
Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population

Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Pensioners are living out their final years in sickness and without social welfare.

Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement

The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
 
