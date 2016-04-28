The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam
‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’
China turns to robots as workers age
With China's labor force shrinking under the impact of the now abandoned one-child policy, the country is turning ...
For Vietnam's hi-tech sector, skilled workers remain elusive
The labor shortage is an obstacle in Vietnam's ambition to move up the value chain and away from the traditional low-tech model.
November 19, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese workers paid less than Southeast Asian peers
According to employment website Jobstreet.com, many countries in Southeast Asia region pay their employees much more than workers in Vietnam, and only Indonesia has a similar ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
