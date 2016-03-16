VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag work permit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New rule on foreign workers' permit effective today

Three important regulations  on work permits for foreign workers, insurance for motor vehicles and implementation of a single-door mechanism in the ...

New work permit regulations for expats in Vietnam

The latest update on the requirements for foreigners to obtain the necessary permit to work in the country, ...
 
go to top